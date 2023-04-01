Altus Power’s (AMPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.48 on Friday. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

About Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.