Safe (SAFE) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $221.58 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $10.63 or 0.00037492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00151602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 914% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.48304958 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.