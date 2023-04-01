Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Up 6.6 %

AINC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.