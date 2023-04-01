ERC20 Trading Up 1.7% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $54.79 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00202265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,380.15 or 1.00050983 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01059496 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $45.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

