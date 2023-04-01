Bondly Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $218,648.15 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

