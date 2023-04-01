Wanchain Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.27 million and $838,147.45 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,343,358 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.