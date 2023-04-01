StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 4.7 %

AIRI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

