American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

