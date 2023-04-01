Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

