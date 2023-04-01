Barclays Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $67.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

TRU opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

