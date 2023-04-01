Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

