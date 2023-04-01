Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.56.
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
