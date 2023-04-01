Siacoin Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $225.81 million and approximately $48.17 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00329372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00072513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00551909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00439286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,649,172,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.