Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director John G. Mchutchison Sells 14,883 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $12,204.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,632 shares in the company, valued at $145,658.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Assembly Biosciences

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

