Citigroup Cuts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $14.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.38 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

