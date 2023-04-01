Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $196.14 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Nervos Network has a market cap of $196.14 million and $6.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00329372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00072513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00551909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00439286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,747,307,560 coins and its circulating supply is 40,206,922,470 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

