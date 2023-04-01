Verge Market Capitalization Tops $43.98 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.98 million and $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00329372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00072513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00551909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00439286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,448,200 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,448,213 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

