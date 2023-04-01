Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

