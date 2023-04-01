Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.20 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Natixis increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 28,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

