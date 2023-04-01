Flare (FLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.89 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $432.80 million and $12.89 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,313,297,502 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03571494 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $17,057,136.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

