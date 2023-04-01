Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $222.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

