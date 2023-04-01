G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) to Issue Thrice Yearly Dividend of $0.59

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) declared a Thrice Yearly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

