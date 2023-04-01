Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Semtech Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.14 on Friday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

