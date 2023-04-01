Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IVA opened at $3.64 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

About Inventiva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inventiva by 59.3% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.