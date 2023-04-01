Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Inventiva Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of IVA opened at $3.64 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
