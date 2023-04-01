TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TAL opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after buying an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after buying an additional 3,349,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after buying an additional 634,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

