TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of TAL opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
