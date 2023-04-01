Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Core Lithium to a sell rating and set a $0.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Core Lithium Stock Performance

CXOXF stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Core Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

