Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

BBVA opened at $7.05 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after purchasing an additional 721,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,934,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,812 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

