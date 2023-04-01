Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Shares of CLFD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

