Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

