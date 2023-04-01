Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.90 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

