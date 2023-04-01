U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.57.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
