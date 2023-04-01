U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.