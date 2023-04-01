Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Henry Schein by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.54 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

