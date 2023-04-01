SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 888.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 193,362 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

