FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

