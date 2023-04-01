CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,141 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

