CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

