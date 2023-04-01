Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Humana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $485.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.58 and its 200-day moving average is $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

