CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

