CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.