CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 851 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

