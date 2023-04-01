CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $760,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $464.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

