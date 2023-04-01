Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

