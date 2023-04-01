CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

