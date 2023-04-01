The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $246.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

