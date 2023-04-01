3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

MMM stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

