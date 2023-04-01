CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,517 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock worth $4,695,775. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.