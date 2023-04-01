CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 818 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48.
JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
