CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 818 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.