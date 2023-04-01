CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

