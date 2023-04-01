Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rises By 19.3%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $1,481,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $155,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 347.7% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 73,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 225,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

