MarketWise’s (MKTW) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

